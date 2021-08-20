Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 544.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Tilly’s accounts for 5.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $4,252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.