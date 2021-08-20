Tornado Price Tops $60.24 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $361,462.63 and approximately $191,861.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.24 or 0.00123913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00149954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,740.25 or 1.00251690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.00922094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00707416 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.