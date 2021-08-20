Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. 16,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,208. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

