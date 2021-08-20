TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 6,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 93,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $348,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

