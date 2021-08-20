Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,725. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.