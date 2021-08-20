Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,725. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

