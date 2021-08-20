Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,014 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

Several research firms have commented on AGFY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Agrify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

