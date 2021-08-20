Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,180% compared to the average volume of 150 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.72. Biocept has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 288.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.