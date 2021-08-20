Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 723 call options.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 28,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $991.63 million, a P/E ratio of -941.06, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

