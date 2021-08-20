Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.51.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

