Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

