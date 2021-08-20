Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $2,247,725.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $2,247,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 1,081,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $90.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

