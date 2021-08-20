Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $2,247,725.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $2,247,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 1,081,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $90.76.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.