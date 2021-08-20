Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.64. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38. Trimble has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,973 shares of company stock worth $15,980,192. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

