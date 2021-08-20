Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Trinseo posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. 349,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

