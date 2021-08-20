Truist Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Truist from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

