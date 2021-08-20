Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

