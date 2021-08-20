Truist Securities Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective dropped by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.39.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of 12.82 and a 12-month high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

