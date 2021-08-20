Truist Securities Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective dropped by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.39.
Shares of DNUT stock opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of 12.82 and a 12-month high of 21.69.
In related news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
