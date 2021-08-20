TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 4.3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $471,050.27 and approximately $659.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

