Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in AbbVie by 256.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

