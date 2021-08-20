Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $404,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. 56,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,346. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

