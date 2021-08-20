Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 31.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.35 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.