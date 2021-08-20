Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 258.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 689,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

