Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 204,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

