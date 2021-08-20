Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

