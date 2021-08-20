Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,156. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. increased their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

Shares of YETI opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

