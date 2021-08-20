Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.20 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

