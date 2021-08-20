Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.12. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

