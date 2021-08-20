TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

TUI stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

