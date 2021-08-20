Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.50. Tuya shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 27,457 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

