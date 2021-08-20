UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

