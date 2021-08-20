UGE International (CVE:UGE) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Cormark

UGE International (CVE:UGE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price.

UGE International stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,598. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that UGE International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

