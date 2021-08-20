UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.23 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.