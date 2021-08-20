Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.38.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.86 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.