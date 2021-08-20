Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.86 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

