Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 4.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.41 and last traded at $84.47. 2,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 520,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.63.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.