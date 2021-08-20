UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.96 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

