Uniper’s (UNPRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

UNPRF stock remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.