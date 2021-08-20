Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $2.59 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

