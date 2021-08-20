uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.