United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

UDIRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Get United Internet alerts:

UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.