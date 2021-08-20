Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $18.11 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.