Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.24.

URBN stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $18,710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

