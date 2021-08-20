USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.23. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 2,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

