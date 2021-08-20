USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

