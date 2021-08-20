Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Buys $93,350.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

