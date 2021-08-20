Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 8,284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

