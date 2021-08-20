Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Validity has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $33.08 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00014793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00183599 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,378,067 coins and its circulating supply is 4,377,518 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

