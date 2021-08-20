Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 937.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

