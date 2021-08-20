Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.