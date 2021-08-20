Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.40. 5,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,938. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

