Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock worth $526,362,343. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

