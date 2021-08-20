Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.65. 8,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

